Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bgeo Group (BGEO)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bgeo Group (LON:BGEO) in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Bgeo Group from GBX 3,900 ($49.75) to GBX 2,180 ($27.81) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,216 ($28.27) target price on shares of Bgeo Group in a report on Friday, June 29th.

Shares of BGEO stock opened at GBX 1,739.80 ($22.19) on Thursday. Bgeo Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,003 ($38.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,884 ($49.55).

Bank of Georgia Group PLC provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It provides various retail banking products and services, including retail lending services and deposit accounts; ATM, utility bill payments, and money transfer services; and Internet, mobile, telephone, and SMS banking services.

