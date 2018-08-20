Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bgeo Group (BGEO)

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2018 // No Comments

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bgeo Group (LON:BGEO) in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Bgeo Group from GBX 3,900 ($49.75) to GBX 2,180 ($27.81) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,216 ($28.27) target price on shares of Bgeo Group in a report on Friday, June 29th.

Shares of BGEO stock opened at GBX 1,739.80 ($22.19) on Thursday. Bgeo Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,003 ($38.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,884 ($49.55).

About Bgeo Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It provides various retail banking products and services, including retail lending services and deposit accounts; ATM, utility bill payments, and money transfer services; and Internet, mobile, telephone, and SMS banking services.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bgeo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bgeo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply