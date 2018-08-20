PC Connection (CNXN) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.09

News stories about PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PC Connection earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.9801232538642 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

CNXN traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $38.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,770. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $706.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. PC Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Sidoti lowered shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $40.00 price target on shares of PC Connection and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PC Connection currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $111,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

