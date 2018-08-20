Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Holdings Increased by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,015,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,265 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $334,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Paypal by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Paypal from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Paypal from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “$87.38” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paypal from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $2,137,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,044,546.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Aaron Anderson sold 17,062 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,505,209.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,921 shares in the company, valued at $875,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,732 shares of company stock worth $12,778,537 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $85.45 on Monday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $58.76 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Paypal had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.