Patriot National (PN) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.02

Media coverage about Patriot National (NYSE:PN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Patriot National earned a daily sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 43.3340899174284 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Patriot National stock remained flat at $$0.36 during trading hours on Monday. Patriot National has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Patriot National Company Profile

Patriot National, Inc is an independent national provider of technology-enabled outsourcing solutions that help insurance carriers, employers and other clients mitigate risk and comply with complex regulations. It offers a range of end-to-end insurance related and specialty services. The Company principally offers approximately two types of services: front-end services, such as brokerage, underwriting and policyholder services, and back-end services, such as claims adjudication and administration.

