Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) Receives $21.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the second quarter worth $104,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 316.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the second quarter worth $196,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the second quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PARR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.57. 3,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,890. Par Pacific has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $856.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.87%. equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

