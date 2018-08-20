Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (PTIE) Major Shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund Sells 1,256,000 Shares

Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIE) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund sold 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $1,281,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:PTIE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.90. 1,171,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,765. The company has a market cap of $7.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.72. Pain Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $12.80.

Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.29.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pain Therapeutics stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIE) by 152.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,062 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Pain Therapeutics worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pain Therapeutics Company Profile

Pain Therapeutics, Inc develops drugs for nervous system disorders in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is REMOXY, a proprietary abuse-deterrent oral formulation of oxycodone to treat severe chronic pain. It is also developing FENROCK, a proprietary abuse-deterrent transdermal pain patch for pain relief; PTI-125, a small molecule drug candidate to treat Alzheimer's disease; and PTI-125DX, a blood-based diagnostic/biomarker to detect Alzheimer's disease.

