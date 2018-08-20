PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

PAGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $26.76 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 2,586.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,259,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951,637 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $195,864,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $97,334,000. Sylebra HK Co Ltd raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 272.7% during the second quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 4,248,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $100,456,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

