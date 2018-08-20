PACCAR (PCAR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded PACCAR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PACCAR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.69 to $60.36 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut PACCAR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on PACCAR and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PACCAR from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.64.

PCAR opened at $67.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.52. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $79.69. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. PACCAR had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

PACCAR declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Darrin C. Siver sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $370,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,538.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $38,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,216.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,634 shares of company stock valued at $625,510. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PACCAR by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 940,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,201,000 after buying an additional 147,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in PACCAR by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 62,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

