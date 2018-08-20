P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. Has $1.41 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.8% of P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 62,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,984,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,382,000 after buying an additional 3,136,452 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,226,000 after buying an additional 28,505 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 28,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.98.

Shares of XOM opened at $78.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $336.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $73.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.66 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

