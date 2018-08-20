Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) Receives $17.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OXFD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.00 target price on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $39,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXFD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 36,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of -0.26. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $17.41.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The company had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. Oxford Immunotec Global’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for underserved immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology.

