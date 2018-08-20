OWNDATA Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $185,968.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $185,968.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OWNDATA Profile

OWN is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

