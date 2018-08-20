OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OVCHY) versus Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR (CRARY) Financial Comparison

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS: CRARY) and Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR $13.33 billion 2.59 $4.15 billion N/A N/A Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR $21.05 billion 1.82 $4.12 billion $0.69 9.74

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR 31.48% 10.39% 0.97% Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR 18.76% 6.40% 0.27%

Summary

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR beats Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides a range of products and services to individuals, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, bancassurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services. This segment also offers investment advice and portfolio management, estate and trust planning, and wealth structuring services for high net worth individuals. Its Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, trade financing, and deposit accounts; fee-based services, such as cash management and custodian services; and investment banking services, including financing solutions, syndicated loans and advisory services, corporate finance services for initial public offerings, secondary fund-raising, and takeovers and mergers, as well as customized and structured equity-linked financing services. It serves corporates, public sector, and small and medium enterprises. The company's Global Treasury and Markets segment is involved in the foreign exchange activities, money market operations, and fixed income and derivatives trading, as well as provision of structured treasury products and financial solutions. Its OCBC Wing Hang segment offers commercial banking, consumer financing, share brokerage, and insurance services. The company's Insurance segment provides fund management services, and life and general insurance products. Its Others segment is involved in property and investment holding activities. As of May 7, 2018, the company operated a network of 590 branches and representative offices in 18 countries and regions. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR Company Profile

Crédit Agricole S.A. provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management. It also provides wealth management services that allow individual customers to manage, protect, and transfer their assets; and consumer finance and flow management services. In addition, the company offers financing solutions for property and equipment investment and renewal requirements; trade receivable financing and management solutions for corporates; and financing services for renewable energy and public infrastructure projects, as well as leasing services. Further, it provides investment banking, structured finance, international trade finance, commercial banking, capital market, and syndication services; and asset servicing solutions for investment products, as well as various asset classes, such as execution, clearing, custody, fund administration, middle-office, forex, security lending and borrowing, and fund distribution support and services to issuers. Crédit Agricole S.A. serves retail customers, corporate customers, banks and financial institutions, government agencies, and local authorities. The company is headquartered in Montrouge, France. Crédit Agricole S.A. is a subsidiary of SAS Rue La Boétie.

