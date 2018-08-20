Otonomy Inc (OTIC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) will post ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.46). Otonomy posted earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 56.60% and a negative net margin of 6,640.16%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTIC shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Otonomy to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

NASDAQ:OTIC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,073. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $107.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 28.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,124,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 246,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 4,257.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 259,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,094,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus.

