Oshkosh Co. (OSK) Holdings Boosted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 34,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 7.1% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 9.0% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 36,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.8% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

OSK opened at $70.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.77 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.07.

In related news, VP David M. Sagehorn sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $3,393,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,503,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wilson R. Jones sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $3,384,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,681.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

