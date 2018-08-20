ORIX Co. (IX) Holdings Boosted by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 284,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $22,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in ORIX by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 283,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 44,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,191,782.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $78.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $77.59 and a 12 month high of $100.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IX shares. UBS Group raised ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

