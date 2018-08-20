Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 521,607 Shares of Viewray Inc (VRAY) Stock

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 521,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $5,189,989.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 15th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 185,948 shares of Viewray stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,850,182.60.

On Friday, August 10th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,368,796 shares of Viewray stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $13,646,896.12.

On Tuesday, August 7th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 169,920 shares of Viewray stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $1,903,104.00.

NASDAQ VRAY traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.99. 1,851,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,012. The company has a market cap of $743.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Viewray Inc has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.97 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 353.05% and a negative net margin of 83.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2255.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. equities analysts expect that Viewray Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Viewray by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Viewray during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Viewray during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Viewray during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Viewray by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

