ORBCOMM (ORBC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ORBCOMM earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 48.0701423197705 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ORBCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.91. 7,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $858.86 million, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.04. ORBCOMM has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $70.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ORBCOMM news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $50,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 944,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506,679.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $145,450 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, including trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime, and government.

