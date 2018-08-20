Oracle Co. (ORCL) Stake Raised by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Oracle by 738.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 588,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,824,000 after acquiring an additional 518,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Oracle by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,461,126 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $258,202,000 after acquiring an additional 379,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Oracle by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,285 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $48.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $200.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 9.61%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

In related news, EVP W Corey West sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $2,099,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 907 shares in the company, valued at $39,663.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $2,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,459.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,719,865 in the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

