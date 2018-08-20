Oppenheimer Lowers Yum China (YUMC) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer cut shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

YUMC has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Yum China from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.30 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.06.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $34.86 on Friday. Yum China has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Yum China had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

In related news, CEO Joey Wat acquired 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $999,668.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,971.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $70,322.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,049.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 660.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

