Opescoin Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (OPES)

Opescoin (CURRENCY:OPES) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 20th. Opescoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Opescoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Opescoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Opescoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,459.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.83 or 0.04528746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $549.50 or 0.08498113 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00870481 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.96 or 0.01499472 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00201910 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.24 or 0.02153357 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00302135 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Opescoin Profile

OPES is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2015. Opescoin’s official Twitter account is @Opescoindev

Buying and Selling Opescoin

Opescoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opescoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opescoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opescoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

