OP Coin (OPC) Price Down 24.7% This Week

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, OP Coin has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. OP Coin has a total market capitalization of $234,539.00 and approximately $1,565.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OP Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00043275 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004771 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00244119 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000513 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002018 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00061404 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000198 BTC.

OP Coin Profile

OP Coin (CRYPTO:OPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OP Coin’s official website is opcoin.info

OP Coin Coin Trading

OP Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OP Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OP Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

