OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) SVP Sells $88,525.00 in Stock

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $88,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,674.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OMF opened at $35.23 on Monday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.68.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. OneMain had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,348,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in OneMain by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,785,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in OneMain by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on OneMain from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on OneMain from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.54.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

