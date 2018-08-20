One Group Hospitality Inc (STKS) Major Shareholder Buys $91,108.35 in Stock

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) major shareholder David Kanen purchased 31,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $91,108.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

David Kanen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 16th, David Kanen purchased 16,290 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $47,403.90.

On Friday, August 10th, David Kanen purchased 2,147 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $6,118.95.

On Tuesday, August 14th, David Kanen purchased 20,311 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $57,886.35.

On Wednesday, August 8th, David Kanen purchased 7,014 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $19,989.90.

On Friday, August 3rd, David Kanen purchased 3,800 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $10,792.00.

On Monday, August 6th, David Kanen purchased 74,963 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $212,894.92.

On Wednesday, August 1st, David Kanen purchased 18,788 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $52,606.40.

On Monday, July 30th, David Kanen purchased 2,100 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $5,880.00.

On Friday, July 27th, David Kanen purchased 23,731 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $63,599.08.

On Tuesday, July 24th, David Kanen purchased 3,631 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $9,259.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. One Group Hospitality Inc has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter. One Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on One Group Hospitality to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

One Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

