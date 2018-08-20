On The Beach Group (OTB) Receives Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a GBX 663 ($8.46) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of On The Beach Group from GBX 600 ($7.65) to GBX 650 ($8.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Thursday, May 24th.

LON:OTB opened at GBX 474 ($6.05) on Thursday. On The Beach Group has a one year low of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 600 ($7.65).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of package holidays to short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom. It also provides its services through eBeach.se Website in Sweden, as well as through eBeach.no Website in Norway.

