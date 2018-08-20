Omeros (OMER) Trading Up 5.5%

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)’s share price was up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $22.07. Approximately 610,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,053,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMER shares. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price objective on Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

Get Omeros alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.31, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.97 million, a P/E ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 3.76.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omeros news, VP Marcia S. Kelbon sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $91,869.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 188,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,044.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marcia S. Kelbon sold 40,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $877,987.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 219,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,513,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Omeros by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,613,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,829,000 after purchasing an additional 70,625 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its position in Omeros by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,074,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 51,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.