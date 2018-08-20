Olstein Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group accounts for 1.3% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $9,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8,430.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 255.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $40.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

In related news, insider Randall J. Black sold 792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $32,860.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,364.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

