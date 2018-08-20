Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $6.60 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $97.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $112.45.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.43%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical to $107.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.31.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,584 shares in the company, valued at $19,058,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lucian Boldea sold 3,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $364,912.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,972 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

