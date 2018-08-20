Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $12.87 Million Position in Legg Mason Inc (LM)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21,727 shares during the period. Legg Mason accounts for about 1.7% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $12,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LM. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Legg Mason by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 108,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Legg Mason by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in Legg Mason by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 84,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Legg Mason by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Legg Mason by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Legg Mason from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Legg Mason from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. TheStreet cut Legg Mason from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legg Mason has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

NYSE LM opened at $31.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Legg Mason Inc has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $747.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.72 million. Legg Mason had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Legg Mason’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is 36.56%.

Legg Mason Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

