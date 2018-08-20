OCI Partners (OCIP) and Balchem (BCPC) Financial Analysis

OCI Partners (NASDAQ: BCPC) and Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get OCI Partners alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for OCI Partners and Balchem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OCI Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50 Balchem 0 2 0 0 2.00

OCI Partners presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.00%. Balchem has a consensus target price of $95.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.48%. Given OCI Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OCI Partners is more favorable than Balchem.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OCI Partners and Balchem’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OCI Partners $343.33 million 2.90 $24.47 million N/A N/A Balchem $594.79 million 5.68 $90.07 million N/A N/A

Balchem has higher revenue and earnings than OCI Partners.

Profitability

This table compares OCI Partners and Balchem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OCI Partners 11.37% 30.77% 6.89% Balchem 15.28% 13.78% 8.90%

Volatility & Risk

OCI Partners has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Balchem has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of OCI Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Balchem shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Balchem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

OCI Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Balchem pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Balchem has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Balchem beats OCI Partners on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OCI Partners

OCI Partners LP produces, markets, and distributes methanol and anhydrous ammonia in the United States. The company offers its products to industrial users and commercial traders for further processing or distribution. OCI GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Nederland, Texas. OCI Partners LP is a subsidiary of OCIP Holding, LLC.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry. Its products include creamer and chocolate systems, dairy replacers, powdered fats, nutritional beverage bases, beverages, juice and dairy bases, ice cream bases and variegates, cereals, grain based snacks, and cereal based ingredients. This segment also offers microencapsulation solutions; and human grade choline nutrients and mineral amino acid chelated products for wellness applications. Its Animal Nutrition & Health segment provides microencapsulated products to enhance health and milk production in ruminant animals; chelation technology, which offers enhanced nutrient absorption for various species of production and companion animals; and choline chloride, a nutrient for monogastric animal health. The company's Specialty Products segment offers ethylene oxide primarily for use in the health care industry; and single use canisters with ethylene oxide for sterilizing re-usable devices. It also sells propylene oxide, a fumigant to aid in the control of insects and microbiological spoilage, as well as to reduce bacterial and mold contamination in shell and processed nut meats, processed spices, cacao beans, cocoa powder, raisins, figs, and prunes; and chelated minerals for high value crops. The company's Industrial Products segment provides choline chloride derivatives for hydraulic fracturing of shale natural gas wells; and methylamines, which are building blocks for the manufacture of choline products, as well as used in industrial applications. The company sells its products through sales force, independent distributors, and sales agents. Balchem Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New Hampton, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for OCI Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.