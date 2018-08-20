OceanChain Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (OC)

OceanChain (CURRENCY:OC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, OceanChain has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. OceanChain has a market cap of $0.00 and $178,463.00 worth of OceanChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OceanChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Allcoin, Coinnest and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00041935 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004594 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00249288 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000495 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002056 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00063356 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000194 BTC.

OceanChain Coin Profile

OC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2014. OceanChain’s official Twitter account is @Orangecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OceanChain is oceanchain.club

Buying and Selling OceanChain

OceanChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Allcoin and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OceanChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

