Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Oaktree Specialty Lending earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 47.6662313308676 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OCSL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.98. 3,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $701.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a negative net margin of 82.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.51%.

OCSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $6.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 14,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $74,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 116,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,095. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Finance Corp., is a specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing customized one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The Company provides companies with flexible financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans, and preferred equity.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.