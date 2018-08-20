NxStage Medical, Inc. (NXTM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut NxStage Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NxStage Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTM. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NxStage Medical in the second quarter worth $122,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NxStage Medical by 714.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of NxStage Medical in the second quarter worth $212,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NxStage Medical in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NxStage Medical in the second quarter worth $234,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXTM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 728 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,358. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.41 and a beta of 0.02. NxStage Medical has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $29.34.

About NxStage Medical

NxStage Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting.

