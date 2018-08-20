NVR, Inc. (NVR) Stake Lifted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of NVR worth $10,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NVR by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,010,000 after buying an additional 17,630 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its position in NVR by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 45,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,560,000 after buying an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in NVR by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,954,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,795,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NVR by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,299,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,045.00, for a total value of $767,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,550,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddie Arthur Grier sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,068.72, for a total value of $1,074,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 458 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,473.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,462 shares of company stock worth $7,512,801. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,416.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on NVR to $3,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “$2,892.50” rating and issued a $3,100.00 target price (down previously from $3,450.00) on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,341.50.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $2,627.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,598.90 and a twelve month high of $3,700.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.67.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The construction company reported $49.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $46.21 by $2.84. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $35.19 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 189.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

