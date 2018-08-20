Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Keywords Studios (KWS)

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($26.28) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,848 ($23.57).

KWS stock opened at GBX 1,868 ($23.83) on Monday. Keywords Studios has a 12 month low of GBX 570 ($7.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,848 ($23.57).

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

