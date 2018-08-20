Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Novo Nordisk A/S earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.4022014214342 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE NVO opened at $47.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $58.37.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.4669 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

