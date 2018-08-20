Novartis (NVS) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.18

Media coverage about Novartis (NYSE:NVS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Novartis earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 48.2736191866418 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $83.04. 1,361,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novartis has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $94.19. The stock has a market cap of $190.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Novartis will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

In other Novartis news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 8,181 shares of Novartis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $26,342.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,214 shares of company stock valued at $251,629. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

