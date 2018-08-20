Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Position Raised by Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 346,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $16,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 41.0% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,068,011.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,765,706.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 10,657 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $523,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,442.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,144 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $52.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NCLH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Bank of America set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

