Northern Trust (NTRS) PT Lowered to $118.00 at Deutsche Bank

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank from $119.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Trust from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Northern Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.06.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $107.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Northern Trust announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Northern Trust news, Vice Chairman William L. Morrison sold 13,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $1,539,540.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clair Joyce St sold 3,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $348,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,636 shares of company stock worth $8,488,828 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,522,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,509,000 after purchasing an additional 911,176 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2,535.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,825,000 after purchasing an additional 558,082 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,751,000 after purchasing an additional 230,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,762,000 after purchasing an additional 205,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $20,728,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

