North Fourth Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 20,434 Etsy Inc (ETSY)

North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Etsy by 1,352.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 43.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 427,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after purchasing an additional 128,958 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,712 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETSY opened at $46.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.12. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Etsy to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.41.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,487 shares in the company, valued at $810,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 22,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,003,379.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,188.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,062 shares of company stock worth $3,224,230 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

