Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Stake Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,602 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Guardian Investment Management purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,188,000. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 34,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $5,852,043.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 63,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,983,507.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Scotiabank set a $175.00 target price on Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $159.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.42.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $174.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $116.77 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.19. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 52.36%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.41%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.