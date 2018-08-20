Nordson (NDSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60, Briefing.com reports. Nordson had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $581.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson updated its Q4 guidance to $1.38-1.54 EPS.

NDSN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.69. 469,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,938. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $107.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.35%.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Nordson from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nordson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.60.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

