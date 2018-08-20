Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,719 Shares of Ball Co. (BLL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 159,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 31,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Ball by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 75,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Ball by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $40.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ball had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,143 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $76,719.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 408,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,615,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Ball from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ball from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

