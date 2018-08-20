Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.81 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 337.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinet Co LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 309,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 39,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. RFG Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 99.1% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $48.88 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

