Nokia Oyj (NOK) Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,894 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOK. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 31,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.