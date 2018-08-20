Noble Energy’s (NBL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at KLR Group

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at KLR Group in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock. KLR Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 111.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NBL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.62.

Shares of Noble Energy stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 273,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,388. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Noble Energy has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $37.76.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Noble Energy had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 19.01%. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Noble Energy will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gary W. Willingham sold 24,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $924,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 194,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,299,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 7,475,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $134,774,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 883,830 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,780,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 166,513 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 31,398 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383,039 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $41,906,000 after buying an additional 104,750 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

