NMC Health (NMC) Receives Top Pick Rating from Barclays

NMC Health (LON:NMC)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NMC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NMC Health from GBX 3,085 ($39.35) to GBX 3,291 ($41.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($58.68) target price on shares of NMC Health in a report on Monday, June 11th.

Shares of NMC opened at GBX 4,280 ($54.60) on Monday. NMC Health has a 12-month low of GBX 1,726 ($22.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,558 ($45.39).

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

