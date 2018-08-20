Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Stake in Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Verisign were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSN stock opened at $150.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.86. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.38 and a 1-year high of $159.11.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.47 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Verisign from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Verisign from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

