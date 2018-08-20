Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $3.15 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 162,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 82,298 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,105,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 498,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after purchasing an additional 143,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 181,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FITB. ValuEngine cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $35.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $36.00 price target on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $29.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 32.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

