NIC (EGOV) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

EGOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut NIC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on NIC to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NIC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV opened at $17.05 on Friday. NIC has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.47.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.36 million. NIC had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that NIC will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NIC during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIC in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NIC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

