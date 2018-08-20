Nextdecade (NEXT) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nextdecade earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 48.6782348241233 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NEXT traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,983. Nextdecade has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. analysts anticipate that Nextdecade will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Nextdecade and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Cowen set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Nextdecade and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About Nextdecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 4.5 Bcf/d Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

